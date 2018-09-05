Dublin man facing trial on multiple child rape charges

By Tom Tuite

A Dublin man has been remanded on bail after he was charged with multiple counts of raping a young boy more than 10 years ago.

The man, who is in his mid-twenties, was charged with 14 counts under the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990 in connection with alleged incidents in 2007.

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was granted bail after appearing before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court.

Detective Garda David Jennings said he replied, “no comment” after the charges were put to him at Tallaght station.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed the man is to face trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

There was no objection to bail subject to him obeying conditions: a curfew, an order to sign on at his local Garda station three days a week, surrender his passport and not have any contact directly or indirectly with the complainant or witnesses.

The man, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was remanded on €500 bail with the terms sought by Detective Garda Jennings.

He was ordered to appear again at the same court in October to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

Judge Smyth acceded to a request by defence counsel John Griffin, instructed by solicitor Padraig O’Donovan, to grant legal aid to the accused who is unemployed.