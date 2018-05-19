Dublin man charged with possession of firearms

A 27-year-old man has been charged with possession of firearms in Dublin.

Keith O'Reilly with an address at Bunratty Drive in Coolock was arrested on Thursday evening and appeared before Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

A submachine gun and four handguns were recovered in Coolock on April 3.

The firearms were located in a backpack which had been discarded a short time earlier.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.

- Digital Desk