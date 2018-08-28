Dublin Lord Mayor accepts bike from campaigners two weeks after parking car in cycle lane

Dublin's Lord Mayor says he appreciates the challenges cyclists in the city are facing.

Nial Ring has been accepting a new bike from the Dublin Cycling Campaign this afternoon.

It comes after his official car was spotted blocking a cycle lane while he attended an event.

Nial Ring has accepted he made a mistake and says the bike might give him an appreciation of the challenges facing cyclists in Dublin.

"It was a genuine mistake and I apologise for it," he said.

"In fairness to the cycling people they accepted that it was a mistake but it did highlight for me that cycle lanes aren't necessarily properly marked so that's another issue."

Spokesperson for Dublin Cycling Campaign, Colm Ryder, says now is the perfect time for the mayor show people that there is an alternative to the car.

"We would be delighted if he actually gets on that bike for a number of official engagements and that he sees what the city is like [for cyclists]," he said.

He will maybe then be able to suggest improvements to the city authorities themselves.

KEYWORDS: Dublin, Cycling

 

