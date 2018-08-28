Dublin Lord Mayor accepts bike from campaigners two weeks after parking car in cycle lane
Dublin's Lord Mayor says he appreciates the challenges cyclists in the city are facing.
Nial Ring has been accepting a new bike from the Dublin Cycling Campaign this afternoon.
Check out the shiny new Volvo parked in the cycle lane between the two buses. That's the Lord Mayor's free motor!— Dublin Cycling (@dublincycling) August 13, 2018
Must do better @nialring!#FreeTheCycleLanes https://t.co/PnVxKdUeMG
It comes after his official car was spotted blocking a cycle lane while he attended an event.
Nial Ring has accepted he made a mistake and says the bike might give him an appreciation of the challenges facing cyclists in Dublin.
"It was a genuine mistake and I apologise for it," he said.
"In fairness to the cycling people they accepted that it was a mistake but it did highlight for me that cycle lanes aren't necessarily properly marked so that's another issue."
Thank you @dublincycling & their members who donated a bike for the Lord Mayor to use in the City Centre. I cycled to my first gig - an interview with @NewstalkFM - on at 12.40! @DubCityCouncil provides a range of cycling friendly initiatives to encourage cycling in the city. pic.twitter.com/uu9FzAUmmG— Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) August 28, 2018
Spokesperson for Dublin Cycling Campaign, Colm Ryder, says now is the perfect time for the mayor show people that there is an alternative to the car.
"We would be delighted if he actually gets on that bike for a number of official engagements and that he sees what the city is like [for cyclists]," he said.
