Dublin is Europe's third priciest spring destination, according to survey

Dublin is one of the most expensive European cities for hotel stays this spring, according to a survey by Cheaprooms.co.uk.

The website compared hotel rates across 40 popular city destinations for the month of May.

With an average rate of €142 per night for the most affordable double room, Dublin ranks as the third priciest European city for accommodation.

This puts the Irish capital ahead of London, which is the seventh most expensive city overall, according to the survey.

For each city, the price for the cheapest available double room during May 2018 was established.

Only hotels situated in the city centre and rated three stars or more were included.

Top of the rankings is the Dutch capital of Amsterdam, where visitors will have to pay an average of €192 euros per night for the least expensive room.

Runner-up is the Danish capital of Copenhagen, where the cheapest room costs an average of €162 per night.

Of all the cities considered by the survey, the least expensive is Istanbul with an average rate of just €31 per night.

Also on the cheaper end are Moscow and Kakow, where visitors should find a room for below €50 euros per night.

The 10 priciest city destinations in Europe this spring are: 1. Amsterdam: €192

2. Copenhagen: €162

3. Dublin: €142

4. Zurich: €141

5. Venice: €138

6. Milan: €134

7. London: €127

8. Barcelona: €124

9. Hamburg: €124

10. Oslo: €123

