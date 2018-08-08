Dublin Horse Show gets underway as 100,000 visitors expected at RDS

Around 100,000 people are expected to travel to the RDS for the Dublin Horse Show which gets underway today.

The event, which runs until Sunday, includes 14 international show jumping competitions, eight of which carry world ranking points.

The highlight of the week is the Longines FEI Jumping Nations CupTM on Friday, when the Irish team will look to maintain their impressive recent form.

Other top draws include the Land Rover Puissance on Saturday and the big money Longines International Grand Prix of Ireland on Sunday.

Digital Desk