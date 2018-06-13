Dublin homeowners could receive €25,000 per square metre for gardens lost in new bus plan

Dublin homeowners losing gardens to the proposed Bus Connects project could get compensation worth €25,000 per square metre.

The Herald reports today that this amount of compensation could be paid to almost 1,300 property owners.

National Transport Authority CEO Anne Graham, as the NTA launched a discussion document on the BusConnects Dublin – Core Bus Corridors Project yesterday. Pic: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

The National Transport Authority announced details of the masterplan yesterday, which will give buses continuous priority over car traffic.

The project will involve widening many city streets and will mean slices of people's gardens will have to be sacrificed.

The NTA aims to create a network of 16 expanded bus lanes on the busiest routes from places like Ringsend, Ballymun and Rathfarnham.

Under the changes, 230km of expanded bus lanes and more than 200km of cycle lanes will be constructed by 2027.

It is part of the NTA’s €2bn BusConnects Dublin programme to transform the city’s bus system.

CEO of the NTA Anne Graham said yesterday it is important to look at the ‘'bigger picture'’.

"You may have to purchase portions of gardens, there may be parking spaces removed and also mature trees along some of the roadways so what we're trying to do it mitigate that.

"Obviously we will compensate people if their gardens are purchased in the tens of thousands of euros."

-Digital Desk