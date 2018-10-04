Dublin girl, 14, knocked down while crossing road gets €47,500 settlement

By Ann O'Loughlin

A 14-year-old girl who was injured when she was knocked down as she attempted to cross a road near her home after buying an ice cream has settled her High Court case for €47,500.

Shannon Whelan Loy suffered a fracture to her leg in the accident.

Shannon Whelan Loy with her mum, Catherine Whelan, left. Photo: Collins Courts

Shannon (14), St Lawrence’s Terrace, Howth, Co Dublin had through her mother Catherine Whelan sued the driver of the car Krystian Kowalski with an address care of AIG Insurance company, North Wall IFSC, Dublin as a result of the accident on September 30, 2014 at Birchdale, Kinsealy.

It was claimed the driver failed to have any or any due regard to pedestrian traffic which was likely to be at or on the road and there was an alleged failure to observe the presence of the ice cream vendor’s van and to approach it with caution knowing there could be children in the immediate vicinity.

Liability was admitted in the case.

Shannon was transferred to hospital where it was found she had suffered a fracture to her leg. She had to have surgery and had to wear a leg cast for eight weeks.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told Shannon was 10 years old at the time of the accident. She missed over two months at school because of her injury.

Judge Cross approved the settlement.