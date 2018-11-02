Dublin gardaí treating death of young man in Foxrock as suspicious

Update 9.05am: An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Foxrock in Dublin.

Gardaí are treating the death as suspicious.

Gardaí were called to a house in Tudor Lawns in Foxrock at around 11.30pm yesterday.

There they found the body of a man in his 20s.

Due to the nature of his injuries, gardaí are treating his death as suspicious.

His body remains at the scene this morning which has been sealed off for a technical exam and the office of the State Pathologists has been notified.

Gardaí are asking anyone who saw anything unusual in the area last night to contact them at Cabinteely Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

Gardaí outside a house in Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, Co. Dublin. Pic: Collins

Digital Desk

Earlier: Body of man, 20s, found in Dublin

The body of a man in his 20s has been found in Foxrock in Dublin.

The discovery was made at a house in the Tudor Lawns area at around 11.30pm last night.

The body remains at the scene, which has been preserved for a technical examination, and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone in the area at the time, who may have seen anything unusual, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 - 6665400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk