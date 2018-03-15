Dublin gardaí 'planning counter-terror operation for St Patrick's Day'

Gardaí are reportedly planning a counter-terror operation for St Patrick's Day in Dublin city centre.

They want to limit the scope for an attack like the ones that have taken place in London and Nice.

It has been reported that at least 20 large vehicles, including fire trucks, will be parked at strategic locations along the parade route through the city centre.

The Armed and Emergency Response Units will also be on standby in case they are needed this weekend.

File picture of St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin

