Dublin gardaí looking for missing woman, 38

A 38-year-old woman is missing in Dublin.

Gardaí at Mountjoy are asking for the public's help to find Joanne Lee.

Joanne was last seen on Tuesday, February 13.

She is 5’ 8’’ in height, of slim build and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Joanne Lee

When last seen she was wearing a three quarter length jacket with fur on the collars.

Joanne’s family and An Garda Síochána are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01-666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

- Digital Desk