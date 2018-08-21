Dublin Gardaí ask for help to find teenager missing for five days

Gardaí are asking for the public's help to find a teenager missing from Lucan, Co. Dublin, since last Thursday night.

Seventeen-year-old Kalem Murphy is described as being five foot 10 inches tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

He was last seen at around 7.20pm that night wearing white jeans with cuts in the knees, a blue t-shirt, cream jacket and burgundy runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-666-7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.