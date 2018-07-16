Dublin Gardaí ask for help to find missing teenage girl

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old Kristiana Strauga last seen in Dublin.

Kristiana was last seen on Sherrard Street Upper on July 14 at around 2.30pm.

She is described as being five foot one inch tall, with black hair, blue eyes and a thin build.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans shorts, a black and white top and black runners.

Officer have asked anyone who can help to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.