Dublin footballer Philly McMahon backs proposals for drugs decriminalisation

Dublin football legend Philly McMahon has backed calls to decriminalise drugs after it emerged the government is considering scrapping criminal convictions for people caught with drugs for their own personal use.

Speaking on the Ray D'Arcy show this afternoon Mr McMahon said such a move woudl at last decriminalise human beings in addiction.

The Dublin football legend, who lost his brother to heroin addiction, is a strong campaigner among loicalyouth through his charity 'Half Time Talk'.

Philly McMahon

Speaking on the show today he said: "We have no control over the drugs trade ... It is chaos.

"When we decriminalise and look at the human being it is important ... the country has shown we are open to change."

Mr McMahon was speaking as it emerged the government is considering scrapping criminal convictions for people caught with drugs for their own personal use.

A public consultation has been launched to find out general opinion on the issue and what alternatives could be considered.

The Junior Health Minister Catherine Byrne said this type of conviction can affect people's ability to work and travel.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said he wants to look at what works in other countries.

"We need to ensure we acknowledge best international practice," he said.

- Digital Desk