Dublin Fire Brigade warn of scam selling ad space in magazine

Gardaí are investigating a scam where business ad space is being offered in a magazine being produced on behalf of Dublin Fire Brigade.

The fire service is warning companies that money is taken from firms that sign up and the person is never heard from again.

In a release, Dublin Fire Brigade said:

"Dublin Fire Brigade Sports and Social Club have an official publication titled “Firecall”, produced by Ashville Media group. This is the only publication we are affiliated with."

They add that if you think you have fallen victim to this scam to contact the Detective Unit in Pearse Street Garda Station on (01) 666 9000.

We have been made aware of an individual selling advertising in a magazine claiming it to be an official publication for Dublin Fire Brigade. This is a scam. See statement attached. pic.twitter.com/btbYmK0u7U — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 21, 2018

- Digital Desk