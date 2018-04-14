Dublin Fire Brigade urging people to watch out for pub scam

Dublin Fire Brigade are warning people to watch out for a scam in pubs across the capital.

They have taken to social media to warn of individuals collecting donations for a charity boxing match with firefighters in aid of Pieta House.

The fire service have confirmed that this is a scam and that they never collect money in pubs.

- Digital Desk
