Dublin Fire Brigade tending to major gorse fire in Howth

Dublin Fire Brigade is tending to a major gorse fire in Howth.

Four units are tending to the blaze that broke in the early hours of this morning.

They are warning on social media that more fires of this type can be expected with the current dry weather.

-Digital Desk
