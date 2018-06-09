Dublin Fire Brigade tending to major gorse fire in Howth

Dublin Fire Brigade is tending to a major gorse fire in Howth.

Four units are tending to the blaze that broke in the early hours of this morning.

They are warning on social media that more fires of this type can be expected with the current dry weather.

3 pumps and a water tanker are currently at #Howth fighting the gorse fires. Take care out in the countryside this weekend. It’s VERY dry!



BBQ in designated areas, take care disposing of cigarettes.



If your kids are exploring with friends, teach them the dangers of gorse fires pic.twitter.com/z1JsydPl6L — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 9, 2018

-Digital Desk