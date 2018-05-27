Dublin Fire Brigade tackle blaze overnight in Drumcondra

A fire has been tackled overnight on the northside of Dublin.

The blaze broke out on the roof of a derelict building in Drumcondra.

Four units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and a turntable ladder was also used.

Firefighters from the North Strand and Phibsborough fought the blaze.

Over night North Strand & Phibsborough firefighters attended a fire in a derelict building in Drumcondra. The fire was well developed in the roof, 4 🚒 & a turntable ladder on scene #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/SUb5kLCvbt — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 27, 2018

- Digital Desk