Dublin Fire Brigade tackle blaze overnight in Drumcondra
27/05/2018 - 13:11:21Back to Dublin fire Ireland Home
A fire has been tackled overnight on the northside of Dublin.
The blaze broke out on the roof of a derelict building in Drumcondra.
Four units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and a turntable ladder was also used.
Firefighters from the North Strand and Phibsborough fought the blaze.
Over night North Strand & Phibsborough firefighters attended a fire in a derelict building in Drumcondra. The fire was well developed in the roof, 4 🚒 & a turntable ladder on scene #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/SUb5kLCvbt— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 27, 2018
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here