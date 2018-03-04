Dublin Fire Brigade looking for 'snowmaggeddon heroes' who got their ambulance moving

Dublin Fire Brigade are hunting down some 'Snowmaggeddon heroes'.

They are trying to find a number of people who helped them to get their ambulance moving, after it broke down in Firhouse on Friday night.

They have asked social media to help by passing on a big 'thumbs up'.

The crew did not get their helpers' names but they just wanted to say thank you for a great display of community spirit.

Meanwhile, some of the incredible people in Tallaght were out to help another ambulance crew get through the snow yesterday.

That's real community spirit lads. Well done.
