Dublin Fire Brigade looking for 'snowmaggeddon heroes' who got their ambulance moving
04/03/2018
Dublin Fire Brigade are hunting down some 'Snowmaggeddon heroes'.
They are trying to find a number of people who helped them to get their ambulance moving, after it broke down in Firhouse on Friday night.
They have asked social media to help by passing on a big 'thumbs up'.
The crew did not get their helpers' names but they just wanted to say thank you for a great display of community spirit.
Thanks, we didn't get your names but your help getting our ambulance moving in Firhouse last night was brilliant. If anyone knows them.....👍 #SnowStories #SNOWMAGGEDDON #StormEmma #Dublin #sneactha pic.twitter.com/QJRxEKDyNd— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 3, 2018
Meanwhile, some of the incredible people in Tallaght were out to help another ambulance crew get through the snow yesterday.
That's real community spirit lads. Well done.
A video of the great residence of #tallaght recovering @AmbulanceNAS RRV today on the Tallaght Lucan ring road. #StormEmma #beastfromtheast #tallaghtspirit #theothersideoftallaght pic.twitter.com/9dNaFEtOcq— Alan Stankus Kenna (@alanas_maximus) March 3, 2018
