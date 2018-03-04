Dublin Fire Brigade looking for 'snowmaggeddon heroes' who got their ambulance moving

Dublin Fire Brigade are hunting down some 'Snowmaggeddon heroes'.

They are trying to find a number of people who helped them to get their ambulance moving, after it broke down in Firhouse on Friday night.

They have asked social media to help by passing on a big 'thumbs up'.

The crew did not get their helpers' names but they just wanted to say thank you for a great display of community spirit.

Thanks, we didn't get your names but your help getting our ambulance moving in Firhouse last night was brilliant. If anyone knows them.....👍 #SnowStories #SNOWMAGGEDDON #StormEmma #Dublin #sneactha pic.twitter.com/QJRxEKDyNd — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 3, 2018

Meanwhile, some of the incredible people in Tallaght were out to help another ambulance crew get through the snow yesterday.

That's real community spirit lads. Well done.