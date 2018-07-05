Dublin Fire Brigade believe FIVE fires in Dublin park last night were started maliciously

Dublin Fire Brigade has said five different fires in Dublin's Bushy Park last night may have been started maliciously.

Crews attended the scene in Terenure yesterday while also attending early morning gorse fires in Ticknock, Citywest and Glencullen.

A 'Condition Red' fire alert remains in place because vegetation is still very dry.

Dublin Fire Brigade is warning against lighting open fires or barbeques.
