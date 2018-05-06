Dublin Fire Brigade battling gorse fire in Dublin Mountains

Dublin Fire Brigade are battling a gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains.

Extra units are being sent to the scene and a drone has been deployed to help direct operations.

A section of the Ballyedmonduff Road around Barnacullia has been closed to prioritise access for rescue teams.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route until further notice.

- Digital Desk
