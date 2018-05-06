Dublin Fire Brigade battling gorse fire in Dublin Mountains

Dublin Fire Brigade are battling a gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains.

Extra units are being sent to the scene and a drone has been deployed to help direct operations.

A section of the Ballyedmonduff Road around Barnacullia has been closed to prioritise access for rescue teams.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route until further notice.

We requested additional fire engines to the #Dublin mountain gorse fire. We have also deployed a #drone to direct ops #Dublin #fire. Barnacullia Road is closed towards the Blue Light @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/3Zmn94Hw2W — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 6, 2018

- Digital Desk