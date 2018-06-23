Dublin Fire Brigade battles gorse fires

Back to Ireland Home

Dublin Fire Brigade has been tackling a number of Gorse fires today.

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze near Puck's Castle in South County Dublin.

Meanwhile, three fire engines, a foam tender and a helicopter are deployed to deal with a forest fire near Saggart.

In the last hour, two units have been sent to Dollymount Strand, after a fire broke out there.

- Digital desk

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland