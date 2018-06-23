Dublin Fire Brigade battles gorse fires
Dublin Fire Brigade has been tackling a number of Gorse fires today.
Firefighters are dealing with a blaze near Puck's Castle in South County Dublin.
We've also got units working with @coilltenews at a fire near Puck's Castle / Barnaslingan #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/zDCDkLRMnO— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 23, 2018
#Drone video of the aftermath of a large gorse fire in #Portrane. The blackened areas show the extent of the fire at it's height. Top tips:— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 23, 2018
🍖 BBQ in designated areas
🔥 dispose of cigarettes carefully
🚗 park sensibly, 🚒 & 🚑 need access#dronesforgood #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/NZdNzplkbT
Meanwhile, three fire engines, a foam tender and a helicopter are deployed to deal with a forest fire near Saggart.
We have 3 fire engines & a foam tender plus helicopter 🚁 at a forest fire near Saggart #Dublin #fire #mountain pic.twitter.com/PCKYMLHqD5— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 23, 2018
In the last hour, two units have been sent to Dollymount Strand, after a fire broke out there.
