Dublin Fire Brigade battles gorse fires

Dublin Fire Brigade has been tackling a number of Gorse fires today.

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze near Puck's Castle in South County Dublin.

We've also got units working with @coilltenews at a fire near Puck's Castle / Barnaslingan #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/zDCDkLRMnO — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 23, 2018

#Drone video of the aftermath of a large gorse fire in #Portrane. The blackened areas show the extent of the fire at it's height. Top tips:

🍖 BBQ in designated areas

🔥 dispose of cigarettes carefully

🚗 park sensibly, 🚒 & 🚑 need access#dronesforgood #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/NZdNzplkbT — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 23, 2018

Meanwhile, three fire engines, a foam tender and a helicopter are deployed to deal with a forest fire near Saggart.

We have 3 fire engines & a foam tender plus helicopter 🚁 at a forest fire near Saggart #Dublin #fire #mountain pic.twitter.com/PCKYMLHqD5 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 23, 2018

In the last hour, two units have been sent to Dollymount Strand, after a fire broke out there.

- Digital desk