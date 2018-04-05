Dublin event to highlight plight of 'traumatised' child refugees in Europe

Threats faced by child refugees in Europe are to be discussed in Dublin today.

The Children's Rights Alliance and UNICEF will host an event, to highlight the serious abuse and trauma these children have been exposed to.

They'll try to find a better way to protect and care for them.

Children's Rights Alliance Chief Executive Tanya Ward says their living conditions are rough.

"Many are living in dire situations, in unauthorised camps," she said.

"They often have no access to education, and many have been abused and neglected and traumatised by the journey to Europe.

"So what we're hoping to do at today's event is to at today's event to build awareness of what's happening to children in Europe."

- PA