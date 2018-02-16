Dublin dad finds EuroMillions ticket worth €500k in pile of old tickets

A lucky Dublin family has collected a EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000 today, which they won on Friday, January 26.

The sheepish dad who bought the lucky ticket admitted that he only found out about his win by chance after he sat down to check on a bundle of old lottery tickets which he found when cleaning out a drawer in the family home.

"I would regularly buy my EuroMillions and Lotto tickets but I’m very guilty of never checking them," he said.

"I came across a bundle of tickets on Thursday evening so I sat down to check them on the National Lottery website. All of a sudden, this message pops up to say we had to contact the National Lottery. I hadn’t a clue what was going on so I popped down to the local shop to check the ticket and I got the same message.

"I knew then that I had to have won a significant prize but I just didn’t expect it to be a half a million euro."

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased in Dunnes Stores in Portmarnock, Co. Dublin on January 26 - the day of the draw.

The couple, who have a young family, said news of the €500,000 win in Portmarnock never alerted them to the fact that they had the ticket at home in their kitchen.

"We had heard about the win in the town way back in January but we had absolutely no idea it was us. We had been back to Dunnes several times since but it never dawned on us to check our tickets," he said.

The Dublin family will take some time out before deciding what to do with their win but vowed that any decisions would be made with their young family in mind.

"It’s a massive a shock to the system. We made our way in to the National Lottery offices today and we didn’t know if we’d be picking up a €500 prize or €100 million. We’re just glad that we have the cheque in our hand now so we’ll take some time out to process the win properly and we’ll make a nice plan for the future," he said.

Following today’s €500,000 EuroMillions Plus claim, a spokesperson from the National Lottery outlined the importance of players checking their lottery tickets regularly after each draw.

"With well in excess of 100,000 Euromillions prize winners in Ireland each and every week, it is vital that players remember to check their tickets after each and every draw. It has never been easier for players to check their tickets on the National Lottery App, online or in-store to ensure they don’t miss out on the life-changing prizes on offer," they said.

Meanwhile, another of today’s big National Lottery winners was a lucky Galway woman who pocketed a €40,000 Telly Bingo Snowball prize from Friday, January 12.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Shop Express store in Moylough in Co. Galway.

- Digital Desk