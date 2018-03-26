Dublin Councillors unhappy with plan to use Flanders soil for WWI memorial
Councillors in Dublin are unhappy with a plan to use soil from Flanders in a memorial to the 50,000 Irishmen who died there during the First World War.
Belgian officials are talking with Dublin City Council about incorporating the soil in a new landscape feature in the grounds of Christ Church Cathedral.
Independent Councillor Cieran Perry believes the location of the planned memorial is wrong.
"The Flanders project - it's a remembrance of the thousands of ordinary working-class soldiers killed during the barbaric conflict of World War One, but it's not a commemoration of peace," he said.
"The Peace Garden at Christchurch is a celebration of peace, not war, and in my opinion, should remain so."
