Dublin Councillors unhappy with plan to use Flanders soil for WWI memorial

Councillors in Dublin are unhappy with a plan to use soil from Flanders in a memorial to the 50,000 Irishmen who died there during the First World War.

Belgian officials are talking with Dublin City Council about incorporating the soil in a new landscape feature in the grounds of Christ Church Cathedral.

Independent Councillor Cieran Perry believes the location of the planned memorial is wrong.

"The Flanders project - it's a remembrance of the thousands of ordinary working-class soldiers killed during the barbaric conflict of World War One, but it's not a commemoration of peace," he said.

"The Peace Garden at Christchurch is a celebration of peace, not war, and in my opinion, should remain so."

Cieran Perry

- Digital desk