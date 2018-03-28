Dublin councillor says lack of support for Metro Hotel families 'absolutely shocking'

A Dublin City Councillor has hit out at the lack of support given to those affected by the Metro Hotel Fire in Ballymun.

They are being advised to find accommodation in a student complex following last week's blaze.

They must pay a weekly fee of €205 up front for the duration of their stay, while also paying a €150 deposit.

Councillor Noeleen Reilly is shocked that residents are being forced to fend for themselves.

"There has been no assistance as far as I can see from the State whatsoever in helping any of these families," said Cllr Reilly.

Imagine your home goes up in flames & that of your 29 neighbours and you lose everything. Imagine the Gov of that Country offering no help at all, not even visting you to see where you ok, now being told that you need to find €205 a week to rent a student apartment. Ireland 2018 pic.twitter.com/HInqKqaFgP — Cllr Noeleen Reilly (@NoeleenReilly) March 27, 2018

"They have left it up to the Metro Hotel to sort the families out and now the Metro are pulling back.

"I think it's absolutely shocking."

Digital Desk