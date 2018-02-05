Dublin councillor Noeleen Reilly resigns from Sinn Féin

Ballymun councillor Noeleen Reilly has resigned from Sinn Fein.

Ms Reilly claims she sought an intervention from Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams over a long-standing dispute between Dublin North-West TD Dessie Ellis.

She had been suspended by the party for a period of six months on foot of a complaint from another councillor. Mr Ellis has said that he accepted a censure from his party over comments he made about Ms Reilly.

Ms Reilly resigned from the party this morning, but will remain as a councillor.

"Today I hand in my resignation from Sinn Féin after 17 years a member," she said.

"Their decision on Saturday left me with very little choice as I could not remain in the party or allow myself to be treated in this way.

"I have been the victim of an orchestrated bullying campaign by a number of people in Dublin Northwest.

Noeleen Reilly

"I first went to the party in Feb 2014 over this bullying and have consistently done so to try and get it stopped.

"Every time I did so it was either ignored or an angle was found to blame me for their treatment.

"Unfortunately I was just up against the wrong people and this was never a battle I was going to win.

"My treatment included physical assaults, verbal abuse, total isolation, smear campaigns, the list goes.

"I was always told to keep these matters internal and I did so for four years hoping that justice would take place as some time.

"I will be remaining as a councillor and will continue to work hard for the people of Dublin Northwest.

"I want to wish all the good people in Sinn Féin the best in the future and thank you for your support over the years."

Sinn Féin has struggled to deal with a series of internal disputes in recent months amid allegations of bullying within the party.

Ms McDonald has previously insisted such cases are “localised incidents” and the party has repeatedly denied there is a culture of bullying in the organisation.

She is set to replace Gerry Adams as Sinn Féin president at a special ard fheis next Saturday.

- Digital Desk