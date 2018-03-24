Dublin councillor calls on public to demand new resources for Dublin Fire Brigade following Ballymun hotel fire

A Dublin councillor is calling on the public to contact the Taoiseach and demand new resources for Dublin Fire Brigade.

Sinn Féin's Paul Donnelly says the outstanding bravery of fire-fighters at the Metro Hotel Fire in Ballymun is a stark contrast to revelations that fire crews are under-resourced.

Councillor Donnelly says he was shocked to hear the fire brigade's own representatives talking about doing the job with extension ladders that were bought second hand from the UK in 2006.

Metro Hotel, Ballymun.

He said:

We commend the fire brigade, the Gardaí, the airport service who also responded, the staff of the hotel, people who put their lives on the line - we commend them everytime after one of these incidents.

"But when they come back to Government and they say 'we appreciate your support' but we need you (the Government) now to resource us, it cannot be put on the long finger."

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Donnelly.

- Digital Desk