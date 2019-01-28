Dublin councillor calls on candidates 'to think again' before using 'disgusting' election posters

A former Lord Mayor of Dublin is warning that “disgusting” local election posters could cause serious injury to the public.

Independent Dublin councillor Christy Burke and local election candidate said the posters often fall or slip from polls causing a hazard to the visually impaired, pedestrian, motorists and damage to property.

Cllr Burke is also calling for them to be placed only in “poster only zones,” on the run-up to the local elections on May 24.

Christy Burke

“The posters are disgusting full stop. They need to be placed in poster zones and the maximum amount that should be used per candidate is 40.

“The posters can cause serious injury to people using our roads and pathways and no-one ever seems to think about those consequences. It’s all about getting elected.

“They are a waste of money as they can cost upwards of €10. What else is needed is a time frame of when the posters can be erected and have to be taken down and these regulations need to adhered to vigorously.

“We are also in a more environment conscious society and posters are adding to waste and litter issues.

I really am appealing to candidates to think again about using posters for election purposes and the Government Task Force examining the use of these posters to bring in stronger regulations on the matter.

Cllr Burke highlighted that a group of Limerick councillors have signed up to a voluntary ban on posters for the next local elections.

Councillors in the Newcastle West Municipal District believe there is no need for “mugshots on poles” in the elections next May.

It is hoped that the rest of the Limerick council would introduce the ban, and then other local authorities would follow suit.

Deputy Mayor of Limerick City and County Council, Fianna Fáil's Michael Collins, said it would also help the environment.

Mr Collins said: "The poster itself is made from what is known as corriboard, which is a plastic material and then the poster which is attached to the pole is attached normally by a plastic cable tie.

"These cable ties last for many years after, you'd probably see cable ties all around the country on poles 20 years after the event.”