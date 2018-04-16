Dublin City Councillors to expand 30km speed limits to more suburbs

City Councillors in Dublin want drivers to slow down in more suburbs.

They are looking at expanding a 30 kilometre an hour speed limit to areas including Cabra, Killester and East Wall.

Green Party Councillor Ciaran Cuffe says he is not sure when the limits will be enforced.

He said: "We are looking at a date in the middle of the year at this stage.

"Our transport committee meets this Wednesday and we make a final decision on it then."

File image.

- Digital Desk