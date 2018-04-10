Dublin City Council vote to support economic sanctions against Israel

Dublin City Council has voted in support of a boycott and economic sanctions against Israel.

The motion passed by councillors last night, also calls for the council to discontinue business contracts with Hewlett Packard.

Supporters of the motion claim the company provides technology used to support the occupation of the West Bank.

The Mayor of Dublin Micheál MacDonnacha is travelling to the Palestinian Territories today for a conference on the future of Jerusalem.

He said: "We really need a message of peace, but also justice in Palestine.

"I also think it's appropriate that I travel out on today, the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement."