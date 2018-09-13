Dublin City Council vote to halt sale of last Magdalene Laundry site in city

Councillors have voted to stop the sale of the last Magdalene Laundry site in Dublin city centre.

The decision has been taken at tonight's meeting of Dublin City Council.

Plans were put forward in 2017 to sell the Sean McDermott Street site to a Japanese hotel chain.

An aerial view of the site in Dublin.

Social Democrats Councillor Gary Gannon has welcomed the development and says there was a lot of support for his motion.

Mr Gannon said: "Surprisingly, and I was quite surprised by it, there was almost overwhelming support.

"I think at least 80% of the elected members of the city council voted to approve the motion."