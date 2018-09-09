Dublin City Council to extend plan to decrease van deliveries

Environmentalists are backing plans to introduce parcel hubs that would reduce delivery vans in Dublin.

The move comes as UPS delivery company tested a scheme with Dublin City Council last year, which saw a decrease of around 200 van deliveries throughout the city.

The council has now drafted bylaws to extend the 'Last Mile Delivery' plan, which would see parcel hubs set up on the outskirts of the capital. Couriers on bicycle or foot would finish the route.

It aims to ease traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions.

Chair of Dublin City Council Transport committee Ciaran Cuffe says an expansion of the previous pilot scheme is much needed.

"Dublin City Council initiated a pilot study in the north inner city, on Jervis St, where we worked with UPS to bring in a big truck every morning," he explained.

"Then, the last-mile delivery is done by e-bike or bicycle. It's worked out really well. It's taken a lot of big trucks off the streets and it's a real win for sustainable deliveries.

"It's a real improvement. If traffic is grinding to a halt, what can really get through is a bicycle or an e-bike.

"The examples from around the world are showing us that this is the way forward. I think it'll be a safer way of getting deliveries around town.

"The carbon emission will be less, it'll unclog very busy city-centre streets and it should be a safer way of delivery, so I think it's win-win-win all the way."

