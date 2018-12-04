Dublin City Council to draw up new College Green plaza plans next year

Dublin City Council will draw up new plans for the College Green plaza to present to An Bord Pleanala next year.

The move was confirmed at a council meeting yesterday evening.

An artist's impression of the plans.

The council will also implement emergency traffic plans in the area on health and safety grounds in the coming months.

Initial plans for the plaza were rejected in October because of concerns over traffic and transport.

