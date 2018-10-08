Dublin City Council to carry out 'stockpiling raids' on Halloween bonfire material
Dublin City Council is reminding people that bonfires are illegal.
Ahead of Halloween, the council has warned it will carry out dozens of 'stockpiling raids' to remove bonfire material across the city.
The public are also being urged to report stockpiled material between now and October 31.
Last year, the City Council removed 450 tonnes of bonfire materials during the Halloween period in response to more than 300 reports from the public.
