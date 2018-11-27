Dublin City Council set to allow families build log cabins in back gardens

Dublin City Council looks set to pass a motion allowing for the construction of log cabins on family properties.

People Before Profit councillor John Lyons is confident his motion will be supported at the meeting this afternoon.

He said the construction of these temporary structures would greatly assist families who are currently trapped in the private rental sector and those priced out of the housing market.

Mr Lyons said: "This is for families who have back gardens in which a temporary structure, such as a log cabin, could be built sensitively according to planning guidelines so that it doesn't interfere with neighbours in terms of light, aspect and all of that.

"So they would be constructed in the rear or to the side of the main family residence on the family property."

- Digital Desk