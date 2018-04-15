Dublin City Council proposing to expand 30km/hr speed limit to 31 more zones

An expansion on the 30km per hour speed limit in Dublin is being proposed by Dublin City Council officials.

The proposal would see the 30 km/h speed limit already in place in several parts of the city expanded to 31 additional zones.

The affected areas include Harold’s Cross and Ballsbridge on the south side of the city and Clontarf and Cabra on the north side.

The new bye-laws will be presented to the Transportation Committee next Thursday, and if agreed, will go to a full council meeting to be passed for public consultation.