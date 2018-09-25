Dublin City Council pass motion demanding rise in spending on housing
A motion calling for the Government to declare the housing crisis a national emergency was passed at a special meeting of Dublin City Council last night.
The motion is also demanding capital spending on housing increase to at least €2.3bn in the upcoming budget.
Last night's extra-ordinary meeting saw it passed by 28 votes to two.
The Lord Mayor of Dublin has requested that a cross-party delegation now make a presentation to the Dail Committee on Housing.
