Dublin City Council may rezone industrial estates for housing

Industrial estates in Dublin could be rezoned for much-needed housing.

Dublin City Council says the capital will run out of residential land in four years and brownfield sites must now be considered.

However, many of the business parks like those in Kylemore and Coolock are privately owned.

The city council's head of housing, Brendan Kenny, that will pose a challenge.

Mr Kenny said: "A very significant amount of houses, thousands of units, could be built on these but it won't be as simple as that.

"The land is owned by private owners and in lots of cases many of the industrial estates are owned by maybe dozens of different people, so it won't be easy to pull all this together."