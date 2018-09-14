Dublin City Council launch High Court bid to evict family from vacant house

Dublin City Council is to ask the High Court for an injunction against a mother and her three children who are occupying a vacant house in Coolock.

The woman had applied to the Regional Homeless Executive for somewhere to live.

The injunction being sought this morning is to evict the family from the council-owned property in Coolock.

Take Back the City, in conjunction with North Dublin Bay Housing Crisis Community has condemned the legal action being taken by the Council.

A spokesperson for Take Back the City said: "In the midst of a housing crisis in which no meaningful progress is being made on council waiting lists, we ask why Dublin City Council are removing this family from a property that is habitable?

"Would they prefer to continue leaving it empty and see this family, like so many others, with nowhere to call a home?

"The lack of new social housing builds in Dublin is unacceptable in itself, but with so much of DCC’s existing housing stock left vacant for extended periods time, we call on them to withdraw this eviction threat immediately, to open up vacant properties in their ownership to house those on waiting lists, and more broadly to start advocating for the people they’re supposed to represent."

The group are calling on people to join a demonstration outside the Darndale Area Office this morning.

