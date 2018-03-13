Dublin City Council issues warning over bogus local authority reps
13/03/2018 - 16:41:00Back to Ireland Home
Dublin City Council is asking people to be aware that bogus local authority reps are calling to homes in the Dublin area.
The council says anyone calling on its behalf carries an ID card which includes a photo and staff number.
They’re warning people not to allow anyone access to their home unless they show this card.
If you have any concerns about someone's identity call 222 2222 so the staff member can be verified.
- Digital desk
Join the conversation - comment here