Dublin City Council issues strict guidelines on renaming streets

Dublin City Council has issued strict guidelines when it comes to renaming the city's streets in order to prevent "inappropriate or unsuitable proposals".

It comes following suggestions to rename streets after recent notable figures in Irish society were rejected.

Mannix Flynn, Independent Councillor with Dublin City Council, said citizens must be allowed to have their say so the city can evolve.

Mannix Flynn.

He said: "This is a law that was there, it was undisturbed until one individual came about the change of name and then all of a sudden all hell breaks loose and they all jump up and down saying 'everybody wants to change their names'.

"I understand that process and I want Dublin intact and I want its history intact, but you also have to give the opportunity to change names, otherwise we're stuck in the past."

- Digital Desk