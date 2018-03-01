Dublin City Council has sacked 14 staff for absenteeism

By Gordon Deegan

One of the biggest public sector employers in the State, Dublin City Council has sacked 14 members of staff over the past three years for absenteeism.

In figures released in response to a Freedom of Information request, the City Council last year sacked six staff members including four for absenteeism; one for gross misconduct and one for failing to return from extended period on career break.

The city council also confirmed that it suspended seven members of staff last year including five for incidents of gross misconduct with a sixth suspended concerning an issue with attendance and a 7th an issue with conduct.

The six sackings last year follow six sacked for absenteeism in 2016 and five dismissed in 2015 that included four for absenteeism and one for failing to return from an extended career break.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Dublin City Council states that it operates a comprehensive Absenteeism Management Programme across all its services.

She said: “The Programme incorporates all best practices in relation to Absenteeism Management including Occupational Health, Employee Assistance, Health and Wellness Programmes and an agreed Disciplinary Policy.”

She stated: “Our absenteeism figure for 2016 (the last complete year available) is 4.45% for all absenteeism. While absenteeism is certainly under control, every effort is made available to drive down these figures.”

In terms of additional details on the individuals dismissed for absenteeism spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on cases where individuals are dismissed other than to state that staff are afforded every opportunity to address absenteeism prior to reaching this stage.

Senior SIPTU official, Jason Palmer represents out-door staff members at Dublin City Council and he said that absenteeism “is not an issue generally across our members”.

He said that any specific issue that does arise is “managed quite well”.