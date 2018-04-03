Dublin City Council fined nine buskers €75 each for playing too loud in 2017

Nine buskers in Dublin City Centre were ordered to pay over €600 in fines last year.

All of the street performers paid their €75 penalties, with none of the cases going to court.

According to the Herald, one case was appealed, which the street performer won.

2017 was the first full year of the permit system in the capital, which attaches several rules to busking.

Street performances must stay below 80 decibels and amps are banned from certain parts of Temple Bar.

