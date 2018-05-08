Dublin City Council considering removing listed status on flats

Dublin City Council is looking into whether landmark flat complexes built in the 30s should lose their listed status.

It would allow buildings like Pearse House and Chancery House in the city centre to be demolished and completely rebuilt.

The local authority does not believe it would get the funding to restore them and preserve the architecture.

Chair of the housing committee, councillor Daithi Doolan, says we need to prioritise homes that meet standards.

"Yes preserving the past [is important], but it's important to provide good quality homes for people who need them.

"I lived in the flats and some of the conditions are Dickensian and that's unacceptable.

It might be pleasant to look at but to live in it can sometimes be nightmarish.

