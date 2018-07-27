Dublin City Council concerned about plans for Garda control centre near Heuston Station
Dublin City Council has raised serious concerns about plans for a Garda command and control centre near Heuston Station.
The Office of Public Works has to find a new home for the HQ which is currently on Harcourt Street.
It is considering an €80m project on Military Road between Heuston Station and IMMA.
But Green Party councillor Ciaran Cuffe has outlined some major reservations.
He said:
