Dublin City Council concerned about plans for Garda control centre near Heuston Station

Dublin City Council has raised serious concerns about plans for a Garda command and control centre near Heuston Station.

The Office of Public Works has to find a new home for the HQ which is currently on Harcourt Street.

It is considering an €80m project on Military Road between Heuston Station and IMMA.

But Green Party councillor Ciaran Cuffe has outlined some major reservations.

He said:

They are putting in a massive amount of car parking, 440% of the maximum that we allow in our development plan. They are building over a proposed cycle route, a greenway that links the city with Kilmainham and they are building over some heritage structures. There is a lot of concerns about this.

