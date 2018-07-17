Dublin City Council advertises for more help to count the number of homeless people

Dublin City Council has advertised for a company to help it improve the way it keeps count of homeless people.

The council is willing to spend half a million euro over the next five years on updating its Emergency Accommodation Booking System.

Daithí Doolan, Chair of the City Council's Housing Committee, welcomed the effort to improve life for those without a permanent home.

Mr Doolan said: "The current system is overstretched and underresourced because we are sinking deeper and deeper into the housing crisis.

"At the moment we're caught in a situation where we are constantly scrambling for more accommodation, B&Bs and hotels across Dublin, and indeed, outside Dublin."