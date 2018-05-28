Emergency services tackling fire in Dublin city

Dublin Fire Brigade are working to bring a fire under control in the city centre, where one casualty has been reported.

Three units of the brigade are currently at the scene at an apartment on Bachelor's walk.

Dublin Fire Brigade say firefighters are using breathing apparatus at the premises.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Fire, Dublin

 

