Emergency services tackling fire in Dublin city
28/05/2018 - 12:35:00
Dublin Fire Brigade are working to bring a fire under control in the city centre, where one casualty has been reported.
Three units of the brigade are currently at the scene at an apartment on Bachelor's walk.
Dublin Fire Brigade say firefighters are using breathing apparatus at the premises.
BA crews are working to bring the apartment fire under control on Bachlors Walk— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 28, 2018
