Dublin care centre for disabled 'failed to take appropriate action' over abuse allegations, HIQA says

HIQA has found that a Dublin-based care centre has failed to take appropriate action in relation to allegations of abuse.

The Binn Eadair Facility in Howth, which is run by St Michael's House, provides services to people with disabilities.

Three areas of major non-compliance were found during an unannounced inspection in September.

Of the three areas of major non-compliance found at the facility, the most serious was the failure of St Michael's to ensure that appropriate action was taken in response to allegations, disclosures or suspicions of abuse.

Two residents said that they did not feel completely safe living in the designated centre and gave examples of recent incidents.

Three staff members were also found to have mixed levels of awareness of what constitutes abuse and the appropriate responses to take in the event of witnessing or suspecting abuse.

HIQA also found that there were insufficient staff to deal with the needs of residents and as such their needs were not being appropriately met.

It also found that the health and safety of residents, visitors and staff was not satisfactorily promoted or protected and that a proper risk management policy was not in place.

Since the inspection, staff members at Binn Eadair have undergone training and St Michael's House has submitted a plan to HIQA on how it proposes to deal with the problems.

- Digital Desk