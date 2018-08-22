Dublin Bus to stop refunds of cash overpayments

Dublin Bus has announced it is to stop refunding customers who overpay in cash.

It is part of the company's plans to move to cashless payments on all buses under the new BusConnects programme.

The new system will see a non-redeemable 'extra payment receipt' issued instead and will take effect from the 9th of September.

The company said the overpayments will go towards improving its services and funding the Community Spirit Awards.

Dublin City Councillor Mannix Flynn says it is an outrageous move.

He said: "Dublin Bus are very wrong in thinking that they can simply turn around and tell their customers that they're going to pocket that kind of money.

"This is kinda like summer madness. It's coming at a time when the Dáil is on holidays, and Dublin City Council are out on their annual break and they think they can push this through.

"I call on Dublin people and anybody who uses the public transport system to reject this."

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Transport Robert Troy TD has encouraged Dublin Bus to re-examine its decision to scrap refunds for customers who have overpaid for cash fares.

He said: “Everyone is in agreement that Dublin Bus should move to a cashless service as soon as possible.

"However, I believe customers should continue to have the option to claim a refund until a cashless service is actually introduced...Dublin Bus should defer its decision to end cash refunds until the full introduction of cashless services"