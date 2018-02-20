Dublin Bus to divert another 10 routes in city centre

It is understood Dublin Bus is to divert 10 more routes in a bid to avoid chronic congestion in Dublin city centre.

Last month, the company moved 17 services away from the College Green area, and is now expected to take a similar move around O'Connell Bridge.

It is believed the routes will change from the 5th of March.

The National Transport Authority is expected to make an official announcement this evening.

Traffic around College Green has become extremely heavy since the Luas Cross City line opened in December.

Digital Desk